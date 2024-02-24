C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4,706.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 281,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

