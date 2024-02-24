C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $109,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,648,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,700,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

