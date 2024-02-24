C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $95,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 199,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

