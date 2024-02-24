C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

PK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.