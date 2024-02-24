C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,661 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 206,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 1,061,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

