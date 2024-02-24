C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 660 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Up 0.4 %

AXNX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axonics

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.