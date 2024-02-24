C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $25.95. 233,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,270. The company has a market cap of $592.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

