C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,093 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,614. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

