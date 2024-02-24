C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 145.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,275,000.

Insulet stock traded down $12.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,435. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.62.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

