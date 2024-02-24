C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $117,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. 617,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,779. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

