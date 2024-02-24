C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $126,000 Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $141,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 692,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 135,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 399,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Trinity Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

