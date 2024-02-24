C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $98,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 858,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 345,036 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Incyte by 28.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 163.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Incyte by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,127,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,917,000 after buying an additional 119,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 145.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 864,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after buying an additional 512,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

