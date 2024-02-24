C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 4.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.12. 183,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,067. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,899 shares of company stock worth $13,922,704 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.