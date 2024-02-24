Cadence Bank Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cadence Bank boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 979,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,575.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

