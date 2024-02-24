Cadence Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cadence Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

