Cadence Bank Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 2,624,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,704. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

