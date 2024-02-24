Cadence Bank Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 9.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 756,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,400. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

