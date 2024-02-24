Cadence Bank Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.27. The stock had a trading volume of 871,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,166. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.65.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

