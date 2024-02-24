Cadence Bank Sells 1,874 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $310,102,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

