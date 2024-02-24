Cadence Bank Sells 310 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cadence Bank owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. 1,679,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

