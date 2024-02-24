Cadence Bank Sells 5,831 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cadence Bank decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $35.24. 7,977,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

