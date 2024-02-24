CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,700,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.