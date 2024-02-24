Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.73.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.