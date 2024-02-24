Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$73.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGY. Desjardins boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$57.93 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.691343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total transaction of C$177,736.08. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

