Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
