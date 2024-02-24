Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.7 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
