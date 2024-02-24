Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 92.25 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.94. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of £474.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

