Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.62.

Shares of SPT opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

