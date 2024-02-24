Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Up to $20.08

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $22.74. Cannae shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 294,794 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cannae by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 76,785 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,430,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,922,000 after buying an additional 561,752 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

