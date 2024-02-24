Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

