Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

