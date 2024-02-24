Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.01.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

COF opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.