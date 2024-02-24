Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $14.27. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 628,918 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,122,000 after acquiring an additional 376,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 462,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 209,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.