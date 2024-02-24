Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. 209,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.