Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $17.52. Cars.com shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 29,090 shares.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Partners grew its position in Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cars.com by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 423,507 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 133,416 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

