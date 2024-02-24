Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

CRI stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $83.24.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

