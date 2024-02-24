Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS.

Carvana Trading Up 32.1 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $76.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

