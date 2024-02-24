Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 131,348 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 3,574.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.97% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $23.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

