Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $200.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

