Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

