Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6,424.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

