Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

