Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

