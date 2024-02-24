Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 450 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $981.20 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $985.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

