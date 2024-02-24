Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $611.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.