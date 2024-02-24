Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3,852.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,016,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

