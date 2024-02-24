Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,074,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 374,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 92,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

