Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Celanese Stock Down 0.1 %

Celanese stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.