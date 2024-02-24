Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $149.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

