Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading 10.8% Higher

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $41.20. 1,844,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,252,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,822,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 562,157 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 72,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $19,273,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

