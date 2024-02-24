Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

